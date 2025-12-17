- Home
Rashmika Mandanna Enjoys Sri Lanka Getaway With Friends, Fans Ask If It’s a Bachelorette Trip
Actor Rashmika Mandanna’s recent girls’ trip to Sri Lanka has grabbed attention online after fans began speculating whether the short getaway was a bachelorette celebration ahead of her rumoured wedding
Rashmika Mandanna’s Quick Girls’ Getaway to Sri Lanka
Rashmika Mandanna recently took a brief break from her work schedule and travelled to Sri Lanka with a group of close friends. The short two-day trip marked a refreshing pause from her professional commitments and quickly caught fans’ attention online.
Social Media Glimpses From the Vacation
The actor shared several pictures from the trip on her social media account, offering glimpses of beachside relaxation, scenic views and cheerful moments with her friends. In her caption, Rashmika expressed happiness about getting time off and described girls’ trips as special regardless of their duration, while also mentioning that a few friends could not make it.
Relaxed Beach Moments and Celebrations
The photos featured Rashmika in a yellow summer dress by the beach, sipping coconut water and cocktails with her friends. The group appeared to enjoy a mix of leisure and celebration as they explored picturesque locations across Sri Lanka during their short stay.
Fans Spark Bachelorette Speculation
Soon after the post went live, fans began speculating about the nature of the trip. Several followers suggested that the getaway could be a bachelorette celebration ahead of her wedding, with comments hinting that it might be a pre-marriage girls’ trip.
Wedding Rumours Add to the Buzz
The speculation gained momentum as reports have been circulating that Rashmika is set to marry actor Vijay Deverakonda in February. According to these reports, the couple had reportedly gotten engaged earlier this year in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Rashmika Maintains Silence Amid Curiosity
Despite the growing curiosity online, Rashmika has not addressed the rumours or clarified the reason behind the trip. On the work front, she was last seen in the horror-comedy Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana, which performed well at the box office and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
