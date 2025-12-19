- Home
Year Ender 2025: Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay to Yash; these South Indian actors did not have a single film release in 2025. Most of them are superstars. Let's Check the full list here
Thalapathy Vijay
South superstar Thalapathy Vijay had no film release in 2025. His last film, Jan Nayagan, will be released in 2026. After this, he will leave acting and enter politics.
Allu Arjun
Superstar Allu Arjun had no movie in 2025. He'll be off-screen for 2 years. His next film, AA22XA6, releases in 2028.
Yash
South's Rocking Star Yash has also been missing from the silver screen for a long time. However, his 2 films, Toxic and Ramayana Part 1, will be released in 2026.
Prabhas
Prabhas also had no film in 2025. Meanwhile, his two films, The Raja Saab and Fauji, will be released in 2026.
Mahesh Babu
Superstar Mahesh Babu also had no movie release in 2025. He will be missing from the screen in 2026 as well. His film Varanasi will be released in 2027.
Chiranjeevi
Mega Star Chiranjeevi has been off-screen for 2 years. But in 2026, he'll return with 3 films, including Man Shankar Var Prasad Garu and Vishwambhara, to rock the box office.
Sai Dharam Tej
Sai Dharam Tej has been off the silver screen for 2 years. He's making a comeback in 2026 with his film Sambarala Yati Gattu.
