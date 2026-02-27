- Home
Yash’s upcoming film Toxic is creating massive buzz everywhere. With every new update, excitement keeps growing. Now, a fresh report about the movie has surfaced, sending fans into a frenzy.
South superstar Yash’s upcoming film Toxic is creating huge buzz as its release date nears. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates, and every new report about the movie is increasing expectations and excitement across the industry right now worldwide today too.
According to recent reports, the film has already earned massive money even before release. Media buzz suggests Toxic has done around ₹300 crore in pre-release business, which is a big achievement. Such strong deals show the confidence distributors and buyers have in Yash’s star power and the film’s grand scale ahead of release period.
Reports reveal that a ₹120 crore distribution deal has been sealed with Dil Raju’s banner Sri Venkateswara Creations for the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana market. Overseas rights were reportedly taken by Phars Film with a ₹105 crore advance on commission basis, making it one of the biggest pre-release arrangements in recent times for the film overall buzz.
The Tamil Nadu distribution deal for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been locked for a ₹63 crore advance on commission basis. Trade analysts say this is among the biggest deals in the territory in recent years, highlighting the strong demand and expectations surrounding the film’s release across markets now as well too overall.
Sources say the team will use a multi-distributor strategy in Tamil Nadu to reach wider audiences. Think Studios will handle Chennai, White Knights will manage Chengalpattu, and S Picture Distribution will take care of Coimbatore and other key circuits, ensuring strong market penetration before the big release day for maximum reach across regions as planned.
Toxic is set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. With Yash’s massive fan base and the earlier success of Dhurandhar, trade watchers expect a fierce competition. It will be interesting to see which film dominates collections and wins audience love on the opening weekend for sure overall.
