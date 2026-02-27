- Home
Arjun Reddy to Geetha Govindam: Top 10 Box Office Hits of Vijay Deverakonda; Check Here
Vijay Deverakonda has finally tied the knot with Rashmika Mandanna. The couple got married in Udaipur following two different traditions. They've shared all the photos, from the varmala to the saat pheras. Let's take a look at box office reports
Geetha Govindam
Vijay Deverakonda's highest-grossing film is 'Geetha Govindam' (2018). He starred opposite Rashmika Mandanna in this movie. It was made on a budget of just ₹20 crore and earned a massive ₹127 crore. This remains Vijay's only film to cross the 100-crore mark and was a blockbuster.
Kingdom
Vijay Deverakonda's 2025 film 'Kingdom' performed below average at the box office. The movie, which also starred Bhagyashree Borse, was made on a budget of ₹90 crore but only managed to collect ₹84.2 crore.
Mahanati
The film 'Mahanati', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh, released in 2018. It was made on a budget of ₹25 crore and did a business of ₹84 crore, becoming a blockbuster hit.
Kushi
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film 'Kushi' came out in 2023. The film was considered below average. It was made with a budget of ₹55 crore and earned ₹77.4 crore at the box office.
Liger
The 2022 film 'Liger', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, was a huge disaster at the box office. Made on a hefty budget of ₹90 crore, the film only managed to collect ₹60 crore.
Arjun Reddy
Vijay Deverakonda's blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy' had Shalini Pandey in the lead role. The film, which released in 2017, was made on a small budget of ₹8 crore and earned ₹50 crore at the box office.
Taxiwala
Vijay Deverakonda's 2018 blockbuster 'Taxiwala', starring Malavika Nair, was made on a budget of ₹5 crore and earned ₹38 crore. In contrast, his 2019 film 'Dear Comrade' was a flop, earning just ₹37 crore on a ₹35 crore budget. His 2016 film 'Pelli Choopulu' was a blockbuster, earning ₹30 crore on a tiny ₹2 crore budget. However, the 2018 film 'NOTA' was a flop, collecting only ₹24 crore against its ₹30 crore budget.
