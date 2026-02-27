- Home
Rashmika and Vijay's grand wedding is the biggest news right now. The couple got married on February 26, following both Andhra and Kodava traditions. But more than the wedding, it's their stunning jewellery that's gone viral.
The Golden Couple
Covered in Gold
Fashion Icon Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda looked every bit a king, as if he walked right off a grand movie set. He chose to wear ancient and traditional temple jewellery, making a huge statement. His ensemble featured earrings, a long temple necklace, a kasu maale, a pelli basingam, arm bands, wrist bands, anklets, a temple haram, multiple gold rings, and a gold belt.
Golden Bride Rashmika
Fans' Appreciation
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding has really touched their fans' hearts. People are saying that beyond all the glamour and jewellery, they truly value the emotions on display. Fans are calling this wedding, which beautifully showcased their traditions and culture, a truly 'divine moment'. Also Read: (PHOTOS) Rashmika-Vijay to Keerthy-Antony: 7 South Indian Star Weddings with Stunning Traditional Attire
