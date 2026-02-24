- Home
Superstar Yash has unveiled the first looks of villains Tony and Karmadi from his upcoming film Toxic, building massive buzz and excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the action thriller.
Superstar Yash is set to make a grand comeback to the big screen with his much-awaited film Toxic. After a long gap, fans are thrilled about his return, and the excitement around the film continues to grow across social media platforms and fan communities worldwide.
Amid the massive buzz surrounding the film, Yash has revealed the fierce looks of two major villains from Toxic. Along with the visuals, he also disclosed their character names, giving audiences a glimpse into the dark and intense world that the action-thriller promises to present.
The first villain revealed is played by Akshay Oberoi, who portrays the character ‘Tony’ in the film. His appearance reflects a 1950s-inspired style, adding a vintage gangster vibe. Akshay, known for several Bollywood films, looks menacing and stylish in the newly unveiled poster.
Another powerful antagonist in the film is ‘Karmadi’, played by Sudev Nair. In the revealed look, Karmadi sports a flat cap, sharp moustache, and holds a gun, hinting at a ruthless personality. The intense design of his character has already grabbed the attention of fans online.
The film Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. It is being promoted as a high-octane action thriller that blends drama, crime, and stylised storytelling, promising a cinematic spectacle for audiences across languages and regions.
Reportedly made on a massive budget of around ₹600 crore, Toxic is a period gangster drama set in a retro backdrop. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, making it one of the costliest Indian films ever mounted.
In the film, Yash will be seen in a double role, adding another layer of intrigue to the storyline. The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, Surjith Gopinath,
