Toxic: Movie Runtime, Budget, Release Date, Actress, Star Cast; Check Here
Yash is making headlines for his upcoming film, Toxic. The makers are constantly sharing updates about the movie. Now, new info has dropped about how long the film is, I mean, its runtime. Just so you know, Geetu Mohandas has directed it
Toxic
South superstar Yash is in the news for his much-awaited film, Toxic. Recently, the makers revealed the looks of two deadly villains from the movie. Let me tell you, people are super excited for this Geetu Mohandas directorial.
Movie Run Time
Many updates about Yash's film Toxic are coming out. And now, the movie's runtime has been revealed. According to media reports, the film is 2 hours and 20 minutes long. People are saying the runtime is quite short. Seeing this, many are guessing that the movie might come in two parts.
Yash's Comeback
Just to let you know, Yash is making a comeback to the silver screen after almost 4 years. We last saw him in the 2022 film KGF 2. After that, he will now be seen in Toxic. The film will hit theatres on March 19.
5 Heroines
Get this – Yash and director Geetu Mohandas's film Toxic will feature five amazing heroines. They are Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It's also being said that Huma will be seen in a negative role in the film.
Budge
Director Geetu Mohandas's Toxic is a period drama action-thriller. The makers have produced this movie on a massive budget of ₹600 crore. Its producers are Venkat K Narayana and Yash, and KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations have bankrolled it.
Double Role
The makers recently released the teaser for Toxic. After watching it, people are guessing that Yash will be seen in a double role. Along with him, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, Surjith Gopinath, Amit Tiwari, Benedict Garrett, Tetyana Darr, Kyle Paul, and Beatriz Taufenbach in lead roles.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.