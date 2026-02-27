- Home
- Entertainment
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Raj Nidimoru: “I Can’t Imagine Being Away From Him a Day”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Raj Nidimoru: “I Can’t Imagine Being Away From Him a Day”
Star actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her husband Raj Nidimoru, saying they do everything together. She got emotional, adding that she can’t imagine being away from him even for a single day.
Samantha Opens Up About Her Marriage
Star actress Samantha recently shared details about her personal life and her bond with husband Raj Nidimoru. While promoting her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, she revealed how close they are as a couple. Fans got a glimpse into her happy married life as she candidly spoke about the joys of being with her partner every day.
Always Together, Always Supportive
In an interview, Samantha explained that she and Raj do almost everything together. “Work, travel, workouts… we do it all together. It’s really tough for me to be away from him even for a day,” she said. She added that their relationship has grown much deeper than the honeymoon phase, showing a strong emotional connection.
Also Read: Megastars Ram Charan and Prabhas Collaborating for an Upcoming Film? Here’s What We Know
A Hollywood Comparison
Samantha compared their dynamic to the famous Hollywood duo Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, highlighting how Raj’s support has improved her acting. She credited his encouragement for helping her become a better actress. However, fans on social media had mixed reactions to this comparison, with some appreciating her honesty and others debating the analogy.
From On-Screen to Real Life
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru first met on the sets of The Family Man 2 and later worked together on Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance in 2024, quickly becoming a hot topic on social media. Fans have been eagerly following their journey ever since, celebrating their love story.
Private Wedding, Exciting Future
The couple tied the knot last December at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore in a very private ceremony with only close friends and family. Now, they are set to appear together on screen with Maa Inti Bangaram. Samantha’s candid comments about their marriage have left fans delighted and excited to see the couple share their chemistry on screen.
Also Read: (PHOTOS) Rashmika-Vijay to Keerthy-Antony: 7 South Indian Star Weddings with Stunning Traditional Attire
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.