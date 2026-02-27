In an interview, Samantha explained that she and Raj do almost everything together. “Work, travel, workouts… we do it all together. It’s really tough for me to be away from him even for a day,” she said. She added that their relationship has grown much deeper than the honeymoon phase, showing a strong emotional connection.

