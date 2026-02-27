Devotees celebrate Holi Utsav at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple with gulal. In Ayodhya, Naga sadhus and saints mark the start of Holi festivities with Rangbhari Ekadashi celebrations, including a Panchkoshi Parikrama from Hanumangarhi Temple.

Early Holi Festivities in Vrindavan

A large number of devotees participated in the Holi Utsav held at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district, ahead of the Holi festival which falls next week. Devotees were seen playing holi with gulal. The priests at the temple were also seen throwing gulal on the devotees who arrived at the Banke Bihari Temple on Friday. The devotees also offered their prayers to the Lord Krishna during the visit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rangbhari Ekadashi Kicks Off Celebrations in Ayodhya

Earlier in the day, Naga sadhus and other saints also celebrated Rangbhari Ekadashi with great fervour and devotion in Ayodhya, playing Holi with gulal and the holy flag (nishan) of the Hanumangarhi Temple. On the auspicious occasion, saints gathered at the Hanumangarhi Temple and applied gulal to each other, marking the beginning of the Holi festivities in the temple town.

Speaking with ANI, National President of Sankat Mochan Sena (Hanumangarhi Temple), Mahant Sanjay Das Ji Maharaj, said that as per tradition, the saints took out the Panchkoshi Parikrama carrying the symbol of Lord Hanuman on their shoulders. "Today, on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi, all the saints of Ayodhya went to the temples and applied gulal... We are taking out the Panchkoshi Parikrama like every year... We are carrying the symbol of Lord Hanuman on our shoulders, making it take a dip in Ganga Ji, after that we take a dip in the form of Prasad," he said.

Significance and Security Measures

Rangbhari Ekadashi holds special significance in Ayodhya and marks the ceremonial beginning of Holi celebrations, with saints and devotees participating in rituals and religious processions across the city. The Holi festivities in Mathura, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will culminate with grand processions, cultural performances, and temple rituals leading up to the main Holi festival.

Owing to the large crowd, the authorities have deployed additional security measures to ensure a smooth and safe celebration, with local administration closely monitoring crowd management and traffic control.