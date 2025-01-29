WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Top 5 surprise entrants rumoured to show up in Indianapolis

Fans are speculating surprise entrants for the 2025 Royal Rumble, with John Cena's retirement tour adding excitement for the event on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This year's Royal Rumble is almost here and fans have started speculating few surprise entrants. Here, we go through five superstars that could likely make their return to WWE as this starts the 'Road to Wrestlemania'. As John Cena has already announced his retirement tour from this PPV, the WWE Universe is already hyped to watch the 38th annual Royal Rumble, which will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1. Alexa Bliss After a two-year hiatus, Alexa Bliss is poised to make her highly anticipated return to WWE. The last time fans saw her in action was at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Bliss's absence was due to personal reasons, including the birth of her child and health issues, rather than pursuing opportunities on the independent circuit. Recent reports indicate that Bliss's comeback is imminent, and WWE officials are already formulating plans for her return. Although it's unclear whether she'll join Team Raw or Team SmackDown, her star power would be a valuable asset to either roster, particularly as a babyface. The news of Bliss's return is a welcome development, especially after concerns about her health arose following reports of skin cancer cell removal. Fans have patiently waited to see "Little Miss Bliss" back on TV, and her comeback is expected to be a feel-good moment for many.

2. AJ Styles WWE superstar AJ Styles' in-ring future is uncertain due to a legitimate Lisfranc injury in his foot, suffered during his match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 4 episode of SmackDown. The 47-year-old veteran's return timeline is unknown, fueling speculation about his potential retirement. Styles' injury occurred shortly after his return to WWE television, following a feud with Cody Rhodes last spring. The unfortunate timing has raised questions about his ability to continue performing at a high level. Rumours suggest that, had Styles not gotten injured, his match with Hayes would have marked the beginning of a retirement angle for his character. If true, a potential appearance at the Royal Rumble could be a pivotal moment in Styles' final run with the company.

3. Charlotte Flair WWE fans are abuzz with excitement as Charlotte Flair, the 14-time World Champion, is set to make her return to WWE television after a year-long hiatus. SmackDown has recently teased her comeback, sparking speculation about her plans for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Flair's return comes at a pivotal time, with the Royal Rumble just around the corner. Many fans predict that she will either announce her participation in the Royal Rumble match or continue to build anticipation for her inevitable appearance. Her return has also fueled rumors of a potential match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania.

4. Hardy Boyz The iconic Hardy Boyz duo, Matt and Jeff, have a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans. Their unforgettable dual return at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 remains one of the most electrifying moments in recent wrestling history. After a successful tag team run in WWE, the brothers pursued solo endeavors, but their subsequent stint in AEW didn't quite live up to expectations. However, it's heartening to see them back in action, having fun, and doing what they do best in TNA (now Impact Wrestling). Thanks to their amicable working relationship with WWE, the door is open for a potential return. Triple H could pull some strings, allowing fans to once again experience the magic of the Hardy Boyz' iconic entrance theme.

5. The Rock One name that's been on everyone's radar is The Rock, and for good reason. A surprise appearance at the Rumble would be the perfect setup for a highly anticipated WrestleMania dream match against Roman Reigns, who has already declared his intention to compete. However, it's worth noting that The Rock has also set his sights on Cody Rhodes, promising to target him whenever he returns, regardless of whether Rhodes is WWE Champion or not. This adds an interesting layer to the potential storyline, and raises questions about who The Rock might face at WrestleMania. One potential wrench in the works is The Rock's recent character shift. During his appearance on Raw for the Netflix premiere, he seemed to be in a babyface role than the "Final Boss" persona. It remains to be seen whether this is a permanent change or just a one-off, but if The Final Boss is set to return, there is no better platform than the Royal Rumble.

