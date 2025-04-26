WWE: 5 Insane Moments Wrestlers Kicked Out of a Ridiculous Number of Finishers
These five moments prove that some WWE stars just won’t stay down no matter how many finishers they take. From Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar, here's the list.
1. Roman Reigns Survives Four F-5s – WrestleMania 34 (2018)
Brock Lesnar hit four consecutive F-5s on Roman Reigns. Fans were convinced it was over. But Roman kicked out of each one. The crowd at the Superdome was shocked to see that. Lesnar had to deliver a fifth F-5, this time through the announce table, and even then, it still took a sixth inside the ring to put Reigns down.
2. John Cena Kicks Out of Three AAs – Money in the Bank (2011)
When CM Punk hit Cena with three Attitude Adjustments (including one off the top rope), most thought the match was done. But Cena kept kicking out in the Chicago match. Punk eventually got the win but only after outside drama involving Vince McMahon and a well-timed GTS.
3. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25 (2009)
The Undertaker delivered multiple Tombstones. Shawn hit Sweet Chin Music twice. Neither would stay down. The match turned into a marathon of finishers, with Taker finally winning after the third Tombstone.
4. Seth Rollins Eats Five Spears – Royal Rumble (2022)
Roman Reigns speared Seth Rollins five times and still didn’t get the pin. Rollins even laughed during some of them. In the end, Roman lost control and got disqualified, frustrated that nothing worked.
5. Goldberg vs Lesnar – WrestleMania 33 (2017)
Lesnar took four Spears in under five minutes, but still kicked out. He fired back with 10 German Suplexes and one massive F-5 to finally end Goldberg’s night. Sometimes, WWE pushes, and it sure makes for unforgettable moments.