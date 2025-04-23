WWE: 5 Reasons Why WrestleMania 41 Left Fans Disappointed
WWE: Despite a stacked card, WrestleMania 41 didn’t live up to the hype. Here are 5 reasons why the grand spectacle missed the mark, with examples from key matches and storylines.
1. Repetitive Storylines
One major issue was the recycling of old rivalries with nothing new. The New Day vs War Raiders match, for instance, felt like a copy-paste segment from a weekly RAW. Despite Kofi and Xavier’s charisma, the feud was nothing special, fans had seen it all before. The same finishers, same buildup, zero evolution.
2. Underwhelming Payoffs to Long Feuds
Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton had the potential to steal the show. Instead, it under delivered as Flair was sandbagging from the get go, and their in-ring chemistry felt off. For a feud built on generational pride and brand supremacy, the payoff was surprisingly dull and forgettable.
3. Lack of Real Surprises
WrestleMania thrives on shock value. But this edition played it too safe. Matches like LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu, while solid, were predictable in outcome. No unexpected heel turns, and no jaw-dropping moments meant the crowd had little to remember beyond the expected.
4. Mishandled Main Event Booking
The Triple Threat between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins had high expectations. But the ending involving Paul Heyman’s double betrayal left many confused rather than thrilled. While the drama was there, the storytelling felt rushed and forced.
5. Missed Opportunities with Rising Stars
WrestleMania is a golden platform to elevate new talent. Yet Rey Fenix was handed a forgettable loss to El Grande Americano, despite his recent push. Similarly, Jade Cargill vs Naomi felt like filler rather than a showcase. The spotlight stayed stuck on veterans, denying newer stars their WrestleMania moment.