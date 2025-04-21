WWE: From shocking betrayals to iconic WrestleMania cash-ins, Seth Rollins has delivered some of WWE’s most unforgettable moments.

WWE: Very few Superstars have mastered the art of reinvention quite like Seth Rollins. From his debut as a Shield member to evolving into the standout of WWE’s modern era, Rollins has built a career that has been both unpredictable and iconic. Whether he’s playing a heel or a fan-favorite architect of chaos, the man knows how to steal the spotlight.

As WrestleMania 41 showed us yet again, Seth Rollins is not only a wrestler but also a moment-maker. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive the Top 5 career-defining moments of Seth Rollins in WWE history.

1. The Heist of the Century – WrestleMania 31 (2015)

“Rollins cashes in!” – These words echoed through Levi’s Stadium in one of the most shocking WrestleMania main event twists ever.

After Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns fought each other, Seth Rollins ran down the ramp and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, turning the one-on-one match into a triple threat. A Stomp on Reigns sealed the deal. With that, Rollins walked out of WrestleMania as WWE Champion, becoming the first to cash in at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

2. Turning on The Shield, 2014

After months of brotherhood and dominance with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins shocked the WWE Universe by attacking his Shield brothers with a steel chair, shaking hands with The Authority. Rollins’ heel turn here was a massive gamble, and it paid off. He became WWE’s top villain and laid the groundwork for a major singles run.

3. Beating Triple H at WrestleMania 33 (2017)

After Triple H turned on Rollins during his rehab stint, the storyline built on injuries and betrayal. In a non-sanctioned match at WrestleMania 33, Rollins overcame pain and punishment to pin The Game, ending his Authority arc. It was poetic justice as Rollins beat the very man who once backed him, and finally stood tall as a self-made superstar.

4. Winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 (2019)

Opening WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar is pressure enough, but defeating The Beast in under three minutes? That’s peak Seth Rollins.

After weeks of taunts and sneak attacks, Rollins came out swinging with low blows and three consecutive Stomps to clinch the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey. This was Rollins’ biggest baby face win, proving he could carry the company as a fan-favorite champion.

5. Iron Man Showcase on Raw – February 19, 2018

In a gauntlet match ahead of Elimination Chamber, Rollins wrestled for over 65 minutes, taking on Roman Reigns and John Cena back-to-back. Though he didn’t win the match, the performance showed the WWE Universe just how elite he was in the ring. It was a rare Raw moment that felt PPV-worthy.