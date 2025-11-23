Smriti Mandhana's wedding to Palaash Muchhal is postponed after her father, Shrinivas, was hospitalized with heart attack symptoms in Sangli. Doctors cited stress from wedding activities. The cricketer has decided to delay the wedding indefinitely.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding with singer Palaash Muchhal has been postponed after Mandhana's father experienced symptoms of a heart attack on Sunday. Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli in the morning.

Father's Health Condition

According to Dr Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, Smriti's father experienced the symptoms of heart attack. He attributed the cause to "physical or mental stress" due to hectic activities during the wedding season. While talking to the media, Dr Naman Shah said, "Srinivas Manandana, Smriti Manandana's father, experienced symptoms of a heart attack around 11:30 after feeling left-sided chest pain. He was immediately transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli for further assessment. Despite his slightly raised cardiac enzymes, he requires ongoing observation. Our cardiologist, Dr. Rohan Thanedar, has examined him as well. There are no new findings on the echocardiogram. However, he may need continuous ECG monitoring and, if necessary, angiography. Currently, his blood pressure is slightly elevated, so he needs continuous monitoring...It could be due to physical or mental stress, perhaps because it is wedding season with a lot of hectic activity."

Wedding Postponed Indefinitely

Tuhin Mishra, the Manager of Smriti Mandhana, has informed us that the wedding has been "postponed indefinitely" due to her father's health problems. While talking to the media, Tuhin Mishra said, "Smriti is very clear that she wants her father to recover first and then resume the wedding. It has been indefinitely postponed."

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Earlier, glimpses from Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding festivities flooded social media platforms ahead of the star batter's wedding to filmmaker and music composer Palaash Muchhal. Shared by friends and family, several pictures and videos show the couple participating in traditional rituals, swiftly drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans. At one point, Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal were seen dancing to the Bollywood hit 'Tenu Leke' at what appeared to be their sangeet night. Cricketer Shafali Verma shared a clip from their performance, where the couple playfully grooves to the song, drawing loud cheers from those present.

It is worth mentioning that the wedding follows the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory. It is likely to be kept a private affair, with only close friends and family present at the ceremony. (ANI)