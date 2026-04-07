World Health Day: 6 Bollywood Actors Over 50 Who Stay Fit, Active and Inspiring
In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining health and fitness is more important than ever. On World Health Day, let’s take a look at Bollywood stars over 50 who continue to stay incredibly fit, active, and inspiring.
Bollywood stars who are fit even after 50
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is 58 years old and works very hard to stay fit. According to reports, he wakes up at 5 AM for yoga, meditation, and Surya Namaskar. He makes sure to have his dinner before 6:30 PM. Instead of heavy weightlifting, he prefers functional training, swimming, and playing outdoor sports to keep himself fit.
Salman Khan
Ajay Devgn
Hrithik Roshan
Anil Kapoor
John Abraham
John Abraham is 53 years old and his fitness is just amazing. It's said that he has been working out for 35 years without a single gap. He spends 2 hours each in the morning and evening at the gym doing weight training and cardio. John is a complete vegetarian and makes sure to include protein in his diet. He hasn't eaten any sweets for the last 25-26 years.
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