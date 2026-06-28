Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce after 10 years of marriage, with the actor confirming their year-long separation on Lock Upp Season 2. The couple remains amicable despite parting ways. Their differing life goals, including views on parenthood, are seen as key reasons behind the split.

Who Is Akanksha Chamola?

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Akanksha Chamola is a television actor with over a decade of experience. She began her career with Swaragini alongside Helly Shah and Tejasswi Prakash, and later appeared in shows like Bhootu (2017) and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. She has also featured in web series such as Rewind Wala Love and Mafia King.

Raised in Mumbai, Akanksha has roots in Uttarakhand and identifies as Garhwali. She holds a postgraduate degree in Commerce and has often spoken about prioritising her career and personal ambitions.

A Love Story That Began at an Audition

Gaurav and Akanksha first met during an audition and soon fell in love. After dating for several years, they got married on November 24, 2016, reportedly in Kanpur. Despite their widely admired relationship, the couple is now parting ways after a decade together. Notably, there is a 10-year age gap between them, with Gaurav born in 1981 and Akanksha in 1991.

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Separation Revealed on Reality Show

Actor Akanksha Chamola confirmed during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna are ending their marriage. She disclosed that the couple has been living separately for nearly a year and had chosen to keep it private until now, bringing their relationship into the spotlight.

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No Bitterness, Just Different Paths

Akanksha clarified that their separation is amicable, with no hostility between them. The two continue to share mutual respect and remain in touch, but have realised they are not compatible as life partners due to differing visions for the future.

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Parenthood Choices Resurface

The announcement has reignited discussions about their earlier decision not to have children. In a past conversation on Bigg Boss 18, Gaurav revealed that although he once wanted to be a father, he respected Akanksha’s choice. He also spoke about the commitment required to raise a child responsibly.