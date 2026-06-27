Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for his father, veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, on his 76th birthday. He shared a series of pictures and penned a heartfelt note, calling him his 'greatest teacher'.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's Heartfelt Birthday Post

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared an adorable birthday wish for his father, veteran singer Nitin Mukesh. The 'New York' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with his father, along with a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Happy 76th Birthday to the best father in the world. Period!!! @nitinmukesh9 You've been my greatest teacher, my strongest pillar, and the finest example of what it means to live with dignity, humility, and love."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ace star added what he learned from his father, "Every value I carry, every strength I possess, has its roots in you."

He also expressed gratitude for guiding and loving him "unconditionally", "Thank you for always believing in me, guiding me, and loving me unconditionally. I am, and will always be, proud to be your elder son."

"May God bless you with good health, endless happiness, and us many more beautiful years ahead of togetherness. You know I love you most Papa," Neil wrote.

View this post on Instagram

About Veteran Singer Nitin Mukesh

Nitin Mukesh, is an acclaimed playback singer known for his work with notable music directors like Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem Shravan, and Anand Milind during the 1980s and 1990s. He has lent his voice to many iconic Bollywood songs, including Anil Kapoor's 'My Name is Lakhan,' and has voiced for actors like Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and others. (ANI)