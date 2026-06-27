Actress Kasthuri Shankar paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj, calling him a legend. Political leaders and film personalities, including TN CM C Joseph Vijay, also paid final respects to the 'Screenplay King'.

Actress and politician Kasthuri Shankar on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor and director K Bhagyaraj, calling him a "legend" who had shaped the course of Tamil cinema. "K. Bhagyaraj is a legend. He has shaped the way Tamil movies are made today... he has introduced and created so many stars. So many producers owe it to Bhagyaraj's movies. Even this generation knows him so well; he has updated himself like that... It's highly unexpected. I believe that in five minutes, everything was over. Nobody expected.... Om Shanti," Kasthuri Shankar said.

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Tributes pour in from film fraternity, political leaders

The death of the celebrated filmmaker brought together several political leaders and film personalities in Chennai on Saturday, as they arrived to pay their final respects to the filmmaker whose work left a lasting impact on Tamil cinema.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited Bhagyaraj's residence and paid floral tributes to the late filmmaker. He also met Bhagyaraj's wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and conveyed his condolences to the grieving family.

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan condoled the demise of the veteran Tamil actor, director and screenwriter, remembering him as a filmmaker who transformed storytelling in Tamil cinema and left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, Satheesan paid tribute to Bhagyaraj's contribution to Indian cinema, describing him as the "Screenplay King" who redefined filmmaking with his distinctive storytelling style, creative vision and memorable performances.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj. Revered as the 'Screenplay King,' he redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema with his unique creative vision and unforgettable performances," Satheesan wrote.

"He also shared a special bond with Malayalam cinema -- his memorable role in Mr. Marumakan continues to be fondly remembered by fans in Keralam. His immense contributions to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and countless fans. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth also visited Bhagyaraj's residence to pay his last respects.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the filmmaker were brought to his residence, where family members, friends and members of the film fraternity gathered to bid him a final farewell.

Remembering the 'King of Screenplay'

Born on January 7, 1953, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj was regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most respected filmmakers. He earned the title of the "King of Screenplay" for his unique writing style and storytelling.

Over a career spanning several decades, he became known for films based on middle-class life, memorable dialogues and emotional stories.

Bhagyaraj started his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Bharathiraja before becoming one of Tamil cinema's leading writers, directors and actors. He acted in more than 75 films, directed over 25 films, and also worked as a producer, novelist and magazine editor. He won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Mundhanai Mudichu.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the film fraternity, with colleagues and admirers remembering Bhagyaraj for his lasting contribution to Indian cinema and his unparalleled talent as a storyteller. (ANI)