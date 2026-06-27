Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's hit song 'Ishq Kameena' has been remade for Huma Qureshi's film 'Baby Do Die Do'. The new version has received mixed reactions, with many fans expressing disappointment and questioning the need for a remake.

'Ishq Kameena 2.0' sparks debate among fans

Remember the hit 'Ishq Kameena' track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the 2002 film Shakti: The Power? That song has now been recreated for Huma Qureshi's upcoming film 'Baby Do Die Do'. While some viewers have liked the recreated version, a section of fans of the original track have expressed disappointment, questioning the need for a remake and expressing their dislike. "Kyu kara yaar," a fan wrote on Instagram. "No one can beat Aish," another social media user commented. "bollywood ke pass remix ke alawa koi option nhi hai toh original songs ko bhi nahi chhoda jata hai kuch naya socho bollywood wale," a netizen commented.

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Huma Qureshi gives shout-out to SRK and Aishwarya

The music video of Ishq Kameena 2.0 features Huma alongside actor Rachit Singh. While sharing the song's link on X, Huma Qureshi gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She wrote, "For delhi kids we grew up dancing to these 90s songs .. pinching myself that I get to recreate it .. we love you @iamsrk and Aishwarya maam #IshqKameena." For delhi kids we grew up dancing to these 90s songs .. pinching myself that I get to recreate it .. we love you @iamsrk and Aishwarya maam 🤍#IshqKameena pic.twitter.com/pX2BRKbwoh — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 27, 2026

About 'Baby Do Die Do'

'Baby Do Die Do' is slated to hit theatres on July 3. It is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Saqib Saleem. Chunky Pandey, Sikandar Kher and Seema Pahwa also feature in key roles in the film. (ANI)