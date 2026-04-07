Known for Harnaaz Sandhu's grace and resilience, the Miss Universe 2021 winner continues to encourage open dialogue around emotional well-being, reminding people that vulnerability is not a weakness but a step towards growth.

In an era where mental health conversations are becoming increasingly important, Harnaaz Sandhu is using her platform to spread awareness and inspire change. Known for her grace and resilience, the Miss Universe 2021 winner continues to encourage open dialogue around emotional well-being, reminding people that vulnerability is not a weakness but a step towards growth. Her journey, both personal and public, reflects a deep commitment to breaking stigmas and promoting self-acceptance.

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Opening up about her own experiences

Harnaaz shared, “I realized that mental health is intrinsically linked to physical health and that together, we can break the stigmas and help people realise the purpose of their existence to extract the best of their potential. I have been advocating about this issue in my circle of influence that distress and depression should not be a barrier to our growth, and letting go of it can lead us on the path towards our dreams.”

Her words highlight not only the importance of mental well-being but also the need to address it with empathy and understanding. By sharing her personal struggles, Harnaaz creates a sense of relatability and reassurance for those facing similar challenges. She emphasises that acknowledging one’s emotions and seeking support are essential steps towards healing and self-discovery.

As more public figures step forward to discuss mental health, Harnaaz Sandhu’s voice stands out as one of hope and encouragement. Her message is clear: prioritising mental health is key to unlocking one’s true potential. By continuing to advocate for this cause, she is helping shape a more compassionate world where individuals feel empowered to embrace their journey and strive towards their dreams.