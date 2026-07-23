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Will Ramayana Cross Rs 100 Crore on Day 1? Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Early Box Office Buzz Explained
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is already generating massive excitement ahead of its trailer launch. With a star-studded cast, a festive Diwali release and grand scale, early trade estimates suggest the film could challenge opening-day box office records
Why Ramayana Is Creating Massive Buzz
The film has attracted attention for several reasons. Apart from its ensemble cast, Ramayana is being mounted on a grand scale with a reported mega budget and extensive visual effects. The makers are positioning it as one of the most ambitious Indian films ever made, adding to the anticipation among fans. The trailer release is expected to further boost excitement ahead of its theatrical debut.
Diwali Release Could Give the Film a Strong Start
Ramayana is scheduled to release during the Diwali 2026 festive period, a window that has historically benefited major Bollywood releases. The holiday season, combined with a wide theatrical rollout and premium-format screenings, could significantly strengthen its opening-day collections. If advance bookings and audience reception remain strong, the film is expected to enjoy a powerful start at the box office.
Can Ramayana Rewrite Opening-Day Records?
Trade circles believe Ramayana has the potential to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark on its opening day in India, although these projections remain speculative until promotions begin and advance bookings open. Some optimistic estimates even suggest a higher debut if the trailer receives an exceptional response. Should the film achieve such numbers, it would rank among the biggest Bollywood openings and could challenge several existing box office milestones. However, its actual performance will ultimately depend on audience reviews, word of mouth and overall reception after release.
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