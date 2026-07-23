Trade circles believe Ramayana has the potential to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark on its opening day in India, although these projections remain speculative until promotions begin and advance bookings open. Some optimistic estimates even suggest a higher debut if the trailer receives an exceptional response. Should the film achieve such numbers, it would rank among the biggest Bollywood openings and could challenge several existing box office milestones. However, its actual performance will ultimately depend on audience reviews, word of mouth and overall reception after release.