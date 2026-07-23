Kevin Feige confirms Miles Morales will get a live-action MCU movie. The character's debut is slated for after the animated 'Spider-Verse' trilogy concludes. The final animated film, 'Beyond the Spider-Verse', is set to release in 2027.

Fans may soon find Miles Morales, the beloved protagonist of the animated "Spider-Verse" films, swinging by the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Morales is set to make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. In an interview with 'Deadline', Feige indicated that the studio intends to introduce Spider-Man's Black alter ego in a live-action appearance in a future film; however, only after he is done with saving the world in the Sony Pictures' animated trilogy.

Live-Action Debut Planned After Animated Trilogy

The final film in the animated franchise, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse', is set to hit theatres on June 18, 2027. "The good news is, Sony has the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series, which are very popular and excellent, and Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming out next year. But yes, we definitely have plans for a live-action Miles, and I think a live-action Spider-Man movie has this destiny: to add Miles sometime after the Spider-Verse series ends," Feige said in a recent interview to 'Deadline'.

Following Morales' big-screen debut in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', the character appeared in 2023's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. Shameik Moore reprises his voice role as the Marvel web-slinger in the upcoming film. It will show Miles trapped in an alternate universe and on the run while trying to save his family.

Tease in 'No Way Home' Hinted at Future Plans

Referring to Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', when Jamie Foxx's Electro teased, "Somewhere there's bound to be a Black Spider-Man", Feige further continued, "Audiences around the world were thrilled because they knew it might be a hint at Spider-Man Miles."

Future of the Spider-Man Franchise

"We've been thinking and discussing more Spider-Man adventures, regardless of agreements or contracts. My production partner, Amy Pascal, is already working on it, and we've had in-depth discussions about what the next two, three, four, and five Spider-Man movies might be about," he added.

In the meantime, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is also returning for the much-awaited 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', which is set to hit theatres on July 31. (ANI)