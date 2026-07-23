After its theatrical run, Tovino Thomas' Pallichattambi is finally heading to OTT. The period drama will begin streaming on Sony LIV from July 24, giving audiences another chance to watch the historical entertainer.

After its theatrical release earlier this year, Tovino Thomas' period drama Pallichattambi is now gearing up for its digital debut. The film, which hit cinemas on April 15, will begin streaming on Sony LIV from July 24, nearly three months after its theatrical run.

Pallichattambi Set for Sony LIV Premiere

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, Pallichattambi is a big-budget period drama set in the 1950s and 1960s. The film has been produced by Naufal and Brijeesh under the World Wide Films banner, along with Charan, Chanukya and Chaitanya of C Cube Bro Entertainment. The screenplay has been penned by T. S. Suresh Babu.

With its digital release, audiences who missed the film in theatres will now get the opportunity to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Music and Cast Add to the Film's Appeal

One of the film's biggest highlights has been its soundtrack, composed by Jakes Bejoy. The song Kaattuchempakam became a social media sensation, crossing 15 million views on YouTube and inspiring more than 100,000 Instagram reels. Another track, Maaveera, also received a warm response from listeners.

The film stars Kayadu Lohar opposite Tovino Thomas and features a strong supporting cast including Vijayaraghavan, T. G. Ravi, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Siddique, Johny Antony, Nibras Noushad, Vinod Kedamangalam and Prashanth Alexander.

Experienced Crew Behind the Film

The cinematography has been handled by Tijo Tomy, while the film's technical team includes several experienced names across costume design, makeup, sound design, art direction and production.

With an engaging period backdrop, a popular soundtrack and a talented ensemble cast, Pallichattambi is set to reach a wider audience when it begins streaming on Sony LIV from July 24.