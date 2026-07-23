Rapper Santy Sharma claims YouTube permanently deleted his official channel, "Santy Sharma Official," following controversy over his remarks about the CJP. Sharma described the Cockroach Janta Party as "just internet drama," leading to a wave of hate messages.

Rapper Santy Sharma says his YouTube channel, "Santy Sharma Official," is gone. Permanently deleted. The channel housed over a decade of his work. Sharma, real name Ganesh Sharma, blames online backlash. His crime? Calling the CJP controversy "just internet drama." He announced the platform's decision himself, attributing it directly to the criticism.

Santy Sharma built his name as an independent rapper from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He delivered his music and outspoken views on social issues. The CJP started as a meme movement. It quickly became a nationwide protest campaign. The campaign addressed irregularities in India's education system, including the NEET paper leak. This background shows why Sharma's comments drew such strong reactions.

The CJP Controversy and Sharma's Viral Remarks

"No political party is perfect, including the BJP." Santy Sharma said those words in a viral video. He slammed what he called "unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda." His specific jab — calling the CJP, or Cockroach Janta Party, "just internet drama" — blew up. Some viewers backed his free speech, critiquing what they saw as an overreaction. Others strongly condemned his views, feeling he trivialised a serious public movement.

An "intense wave of hate messages" followed. Sharma reported receiving severe online abuse after his statements went viral. He believes this intense backlash directly caused his channel's permanent removal. "My channel became a victim of that politics," Sharma stated publicly. He links the deletion squarely to the public's reaction to his CJP commentary.

Implications for Santy Sharma's Digital Footprint

This is a massive blow to the rapper's digital presence and career. Sharma cultivated his online identity for over a decade through this specific channel. He expressed deep disappointment. YouTube, he recounted, told him the channel could not be recovered. That means the complete loss of "11 years of dedication and memories." A decade of creative work, vanished.

But Sharma isn't giving up. He remains resolute in his commitment to his craft and his audience. He plans a new channel. He will rebuild his online presence from scratch and continue releasing music and content. YouTube has yet to publicly clarify what led to the permanent removal of his channel.