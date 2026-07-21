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Ramayana Release Date Revealed? Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Reportedly To Clash With THIS Movie
Excitement around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has reached new heights after a special trailer screening for media and industry insiders sparked fresh speculation online. While the makers remain tight-lipped, the buzz has only heightened anticipation
Trailer Screening Sparks Release Date Speculation
Ahead of the worldwide trailer launch on July 24, Ramayana was showcased in a special 3D screening at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for select members of the media and film industry. Following the event, trade analyst GV shared his first impressions on social media, praising the film's casting, visuals, music and overall Indian aesthetic.
He highlighted Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, calling their performances perfectly suited to the epic. However, it was the final line of his post mentioning November 8 that triggered speculation about the film's possible theatrical release date. The makers have not officially confirmed any release date so far.
Earlier Reports Suggested a Different Timeline
Before this latest buzz, reports had indicated that Ramayana could arrive in cinemas toward the end of October 2026. Industry discussions also pointed to comments reportedly made by Yash during CinemaCon, hinting at a late-2026 release window.
If the film eventually releases on November 8, it would mark a shift from those earlier expectations. Fans are now waiting for the official trailer launch, where the production team is expected to clarify the release schedule.
Possible Box Office Clash and Massive Expectations
If the November 8, 2026 date proves accurate, Ramayana could face direct competition from Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla: Minus Zero, which is expected to release in several international markets on November 6, 2026. The close release dates could create intense competition for IMAX and premium large-format screens.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part mythological epic and is considered one of the biggest Indian film projects in production. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Early viewers have praised the film's scale, visual effects and technical quality, making the July 24 trailer launch one of the most anticipated events of the year.
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