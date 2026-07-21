Ahead of the worldwide trailer launch on July 24, Ramayana was showcased in a special 3D screening at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for select members of the media and film industry. Following the event, trade analyst GV shared his first impressions on social media, praising the film's casting, visuals, music and overall Indian aesthetic.

He highlighted Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, calling their performances perfectly suited to the epic. However, it was the final line of his post mentioning November 8 that triggered speculation about the film's possible theatrical release date. The makers have not officially confirmed any release date so far.