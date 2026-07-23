Alia Bhatt once revealed who is on her speed dial, and it is not Ranbir Kapoor. Keep scrolling to know more.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved and celebrated actors who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning presence, cute looks and back-to-back blockbusters. The actress is married to Ranbir Kapoor, and they also have a beautiful baby girl named Raha Kapoor. The duo makes everyone go wow with their crackling chemistry, and there's no denying that.

Who's On Alia's Speed Dial?

However, you will be surprised to know that Ranbir is not at the top of Alia's speed dial. Yes, you read that right. A few years ago, Alia did a fun BFF challenge with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and they engaged in a fun friendly banter with each other. When questioned about who is on Alia's speed dial. Alia revealed her list. It was, "Akansha, RK, Grish and Ayan.' Well, seems like Alia's top priority has always been her BFF, and it is so sweet.

Akansha Is Married Now!

Cut to present: Akansha just got married to Sharan Sharma after they dated for four years. The duo got married on their dating anniversary. Alia was seen visibly teary-eyed as she saw her BFF walk down the aisle. Her wedding was an intimate yet cozy affair amid the presence of loved ones.

For The Unversed

After being silent about the ongoing CJP protest, Alia has finally lent her support to the students. Taking to Instagram she wrote, " "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."

Alia further wrote, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs Jai Hind.”

On The Work Front

Alia was last seen in Alpha. She will star next in Tumbbad 2 and Love and War.