Ranbir Kapoor attended the Ramayana trailer launch in Delhi despite suffering from conjunctivitis. He apologised for wearing sunglasses, citing the eye infection. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is a two-part saga scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.

Ranbir Kapoor Attends Trailer Launch Despite Eye Infection

The trailer launch of Ramayana was held in Delhi on Friday, with lead actor Ranbir Kapoor making a stylish appearance despite suffering from conjunctivitis. Ranbir walked the red carpet ahead of the film's worldwide trailer premiere in a simple yet elegant outfit. He wore a black bandhgala jacket with white trousers and black shoes. He completed his look with a pocket square and dark sunglasses, greeting the media with a smile before addressing the gathering.

During the event, Ranbir apologised for wearing sunglasses and told the audience that he was dealing with an eye infection. "Ye kala chashma pehenne ke liye main aap sab se kshama chahta hoon. Kya hai ki meri aankhon mein infection ho gaya hai. Aaj is shubh avsar par aap sab ke liye sirf affection hai, isliye please don't mind." (I apologize to everyone for wearing these black sunglasses. The reason is that I have an eye infection. On this auspicious occasion, I have only affection for all of you, so please don't mind.)

About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

The event comes just days before audiences get their first full look at Ramayana, one of the most-awaited Indian films in recent years. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has remained one of the most talked-about Indian film projects since its announcement.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)