The moment Trisha arrived at the swearing-in ceremony, social media exploded. Wearing a sky-blue Kanchivaram saree with jasmine flowers in her hair, she instantly became one of the most photographed faces at the event.

But what truly caught attention was a small tattoo on her finger. Cameras zoomed in as she waved to the crowd and greeted guests, making the tattoo visible throughout the ceremony. Within hours, “Trisha tattoo” and “Vijay CM” started trending across platforms.

Fans flooded Instagram and X with screenshots, memes and theories. Some even called her appearance the “unexpected highlight” of the historic political event.