Why Trisha Krishnan Tattoo Became the Biggest Talking Point at Vijay CM Oath
When actor-turned-politician Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, fans expected politics to dominate headlines. Instead, a tiny tattoo on Trisha Krishnan’s finger unexpectedly became the internet’s biggest obsession
Trisha’s Appearance Instantly Went Viral
The moment Trisha arrived at the swearing-in ceremony, social media exploded. Wearing a sky-blue Kanchivaram saree with jasmine flowers in her hair, she instantly became one of the most photographed faces at the event.
But what truly caught attention was a small tattoo on her finger. Cameras zoomed in as she waved to the crowd and greeted guests, making the tattoo visible throughout the ceremony. Within hours, “Trisha tattoo” and “Vijay CM” started trending across platforms.
Fans flooded Instagram and X with screenshots, memes and theories. Some even called her appearance the “unexpected highlight” of the historic political event.
The Taurus Tattoo Triggered Astrology Theories
The tattoo was later identified as Trisha’s zodiac sign, Taurus. The actress has previously spoken about believing in astrology and positive energy, which only added fuel to the online frenzy.
Soon, astrology pages began connecting the dots between Trisha’s Taurus sign and Vijay’s Cancer zodiac. According to popular astrological beliefs, Taurus and Cancer are considered emotionally compatible signs associated with loyalty, stability and balance.
That was enough for the internet to take things to another level. Viral reels and fan edits claimed Trisha’s “lucky Taurus energy” somehow aligned with Vijay’s massive political victory.
Of course, there’s no factual connection between a tattoo and an election result. But in Tamil Nadu’s unique blend of cinema fandom, symbolism and politics, even the smallest visual moment can become a larger cultural story.
Why Fans Are Comparing Trisha to Jayalalithaa
Another reason the moment gained traction was because many viewers drew comparisons between Trisha and late leader J. Jayalalithaa.
From her poised appearance to her visible presence during a landmark political ceremony, social media users felt the visuals carried echoes of Tamil Nadu’s cinematic-political legacy. Some even speculated whether Trisha could eventually enter politics herself.
The actress has not reacted to any of these rumors, but that silence has only kept the conversation alive online.
At the centre of it all was one simple tattoo that transformed into a viral talking point overnight. While Vijay’s victory was shaped by alliances, campaigning and public support, the internet found its own symbolic storyline through Trisha’s presence.
In the end, the tattoo did not change politics, but it definitely changed the conversation around one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest political moments of 2026.
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