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Did Trisha Krishnan Copy Aishwarya Rai’s Look at Thalapathy Vijay’s Oath Event? Fans Spot Similar Saree
Trisha Krishnan turned heads at Vijay's oath ceremony in a gorgeous blue saree that instantly grabbed attention online. Soon after the photos went viral, internet users began comparing her looks to Aishwarya Rai's classic style from the early 2000s.
Trisha Krishnan channeled Aishwarya Rai
Trisha Krishnan captured everyone's attention as she arrived elegantly to attend C. Joseph Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister on May 10. The actress wore a stunning blue silk saree. With minimal accessories and makeup, Trisha looked effortlessly elegant.
Trisha Krishnan channeled Aishwarya Rai
She attended the ceremony alongside her mother, Uma Krishnan. As seen in viral images, Trisha and Uma made for a touching sight at the major occasion. When Trisha's images went popular on social media, followers couldn't stop praising her timeless ethnic style. Many described her as sophisticated, while others saw parallels with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Decoding Trisha's viral appearance
Trisha chose a beautiful aqua-blue silk saree embellished with subtle woven designs and a gorgeous gold zari border. She oozed refinement via the ease with which she conducted herself. She wore the saree with an ivory blouse decorated with elaborate embroidery and beautiful gold threadwork.
She complemented the look with a diamond choker featuring a stunning ruby centrepiece. Trisha also donned ruby drop earrings, diamond bangles, and a ring to assure her immaculate appearance.
Was Trisha's appearance inspired by Aishwarya Rai?
Many compared Trisha's latest appearance to Aishwarya Rai's viral appearance in 2000. Netizens acquired a flashback photo of Aishwarya Rai from her 2000 meeting with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Trisha Krishnan channeled Aishwarya Rai
In the viral shot, Aishwarya was wearing a similar saree in the same shade. It, too, had embroidered with gold thread. The actress completed the look with gold jewels, a centre-parted hairdo, and winged eyeliner. Netizens quickly said, "Trisha wore the same saree as Aishwarya Rai".
Trisha Krishnan channeled Aishwarya Rai
Trisha Krishnan praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who appeared beside her in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1. In one of the interviews, Trisha stated that she and Aishwarya had a close bond on the set.
Trisha Krishnan channeled Aishwarya Rai
"Ash Mam, I was lucky enough to meet and engage with her on day one of my shoot. I don't need to mention anything, but she's stunning both inside and out. The problem is, this was difficult since we are not meant to like each other too much in this film, but we got along very well on set," Trisha told NDTV.
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