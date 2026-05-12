Trisha chose a beautiful aqua-blue silk saree embellished with subtle woven designs and a gorgeous gold zari border. She oozed refinement via the ease with which she conducted herself. She wore the saree with an ivory blouse decorated with elaborate embroidery and beautiful gold threadwork.

She complemented the look with a diamond choker featuring a stunning ruby centrepiece. Trisha also donned ruby drop earrings, diamond bangles, and a ring to assure her immaculate appearance.