Musician Anoushka Shankar reflected on unresolved trauma after a fan physically lifted her without consent. She shared how her history of abuse affected her response, sparking a conversation on personal boundaries and non-linear healing.

Musician Anoushka Shankar has shared a deeply personal reflection on social media after a recent encounter with a fan left her confronting unresolved trauma and the complexities of personal boundaries. In a candid post published alongside a solemn portrait, the internationally acclaimed sitarist and composer described an incident that occurred during a post-show meet-and-greet, where a fan physically lifted her without waiting for consent.

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'A man picked me up'

"A man picked me up last weekend. I mean, physically lifted me. He asked if he could, but didn't wait for an answer before I found myself suspended in the air, clasped in a bear hug by a stranger, feet dangling," Shankar wrote. The musician explained that the moment unfolded quickly while she was greeting audience members after a performance, leading her to respond with politeness despite her discomfort. "I had been meeting a few fans after a show and it all happened so fast. I laughed awkwardly and asked to be let down, I signed his poster, I smiled and waved," she said.

Reflecting on Trauma and Healing

Shankar noted that she initially downplayed the incident while recounting it to others, believing the individual "had no ill intent and was simply being overexcited and thoughtless." However, she later realised the encounter had affected her more deeply than she first understood. "Days later, the reality has sunk in. Once again, my history of abuse meant I didn't know how to respond appropriately to someone crossing my boundaries in real time. I centred his hypothetical intent over my lived experience of discomfort," she wrote.

The Grammy-nominated artist also reflected on the ongoing and non-linear nature of trauma recovery, acknowledging the emotional conflict that resurfaced after the incident. "When this happens, feelings of shame, dismay and frustration can arise. How can I still be grappling with these never-ending nuances? I have come so far in this process of healing yet a single moment can show me further wounds still enclosed within," she wrote, describing the experience as "Another layer of childhood's memories resurfacing and shedding."

Shankar concluded her post with a message of solidarity for others navigating similar emotional experiences, encouraging compassion and patience in the healing process. "I share this to say: if, like me, you hold these experiences within yourself, please go gently. (Yes, I find it easier to tell others this than myself). The path of healing curves, and is never linear. If you lost your voice again for a moment, remember you can find it, always, within," she said. She further added, "The gulf between our bodies, our emotions, and how our minds are able to read them is narrowing with every moment that separates us from our past."

Widespread Support

The post drew widespread support from fans, fellow musicians and artists, many of whom praised Shankar for candidly articulating the delayed emotional impact of boundary violations and trauma. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushka Shankar (@anoushkashankarofficial) One fan wrote, "Thank you for sharing this with us. Sending love and healing" Another wrote, "Thank you for sharing and sorry that happened. Very relatable. I've found that we still have difficulty with prioritising our comfort over the discomfort of another. "

Anoushka Shankar's Career

Widely regarded as one of the foremost contemporary sitar players, Shankar is known for blending Indian classical traditions with global and experimental sounds. While she has largely remained outside mainstream Bollywood playback music, her work in cinema includes composing the score for the silent classic Shiraz and co-composing music for A Suitable Boy. She has also collaborated with artists including Shilpa Rao, Kavita Seth and Shankar Mahadevan across various musical projects. (ANI)