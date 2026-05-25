The 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' trailer reveals Milly Alcock as a hardened Kara Zor-El, contrasting her cynical worldview with Superman's optimism. It teases a galaxy-spanning story of vengeance, featuring Krypto and a glimpse of Lobo.

DC Studios has released the official trailer for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', introducing Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El as a hardened and cynical "cosmic gunslinger" whose worldview sharply contrasts with Superman's optimism. The trailer positions Kara as a lonelier and more emotionally guarded Kryptonian than her famous cousin, with the story unfolding far beyond Earth across harsh alien landscapes, remote starships and violent interstellar territories.

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One of the trailer's central themes is the ideological divide between the two Kryptonians. While Kara acknowledges that "Superman sees the good in everyone," she counters with the blunt line, "And I see the truth." Audio cues and voicemails from Clark Kent further establish the emotional tension between the cousins. Superman is heard expressing concern that Kara is spending too much time away from Earth and struggling to "find her people." Kara rejects the idea entirely, declaring, "I have no people."

A Galaxy-Spanning Mission of Vengeance

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film shifts away from a conventional Earth-bound superhero narrative and instead follows Kara on a galaxy-spanning mission of vengeance alongside Ruthye, played by Eve Ridley. The pair is hunting Krem of the Yellow Hills, portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts, after he murdered Ruthye's family and harmed her companion.

The trailer also features Krypto the Superdog, who appears to serve as Kara's loyal companion and emotional anchor during her solitary journey through space. The footage showcases alien bars, hostile off-world environments, and brutal confrontations, giving the story a rawer and more grounded tone than many traditional superhero blockbusters. To the delight of fans, the trailer also featured an extended glimpse of Jason Momoa as Lobo.

Milly Alcock on Fame and Scrutiny

The trailer arrives as Alcock has spoken candidly about the scrutiny she expects ahead of the film's release. Reflecting on her experience working on House of the Dragon, the actor said she has become more aware of how women are discussed in the public sphere. "It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on," Alcock said, adding, "We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women's bodies. I can't really stop them. I can only be myself," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor had previously discussed avoiding online discourse surrounding her work, saying social media exposure made her "incredibly anxious." "Me seeing my face constantly is straining. No one should have to do that. It fuckin' sucks, man. I don't know how the socialites of the world can do that. It's kind of driving me off the wall. It's an incredibly difficult space to navigate," she said in an interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alcock also addressed criticism often directed at superhero films by filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott. "I get it. They've been around for fucking ever making phenomenal films. ... Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective," she said.

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' is slated for release on June 24 and follows Kara Zor-El as she embarks on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice after a personal tragedy sets her on a collision course with a powerful adversary. (ANI)