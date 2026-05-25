The biggest reason to watch Jana Nayagan is simple — this is Vijay’s farewell film. After ruling Tamil cinema for over three decades and completing nearly 69 films, the superstar is stepping away from acting to focus entirely on politics and governance. The film is being promoted as “The Final Bow” of Thalapathy, making it an emotional and historic cinematic event.

Vijay Is Now Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister

The film has gained even more significance after Vijay’s political rise. Following the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, Vijay and his party TVK emerged as a major force, and he officially became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

This makes Jana Nayagan more than just a movie — it now feels like a bridge between Vijay the superstar and Vijay the political leader. Fans are eager to witness the final screen appearance of a man who has now moved from cinema into real-world leadership.