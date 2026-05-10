10 10 Image Credit : ChatGPT

Vijay Relationship

Vijay and Trisha worked together again in the 2023 film 'Leo', and since then, new speculations about their relationship have started. In various interviews, Trisha has called Vijay a 'special' and 'extraordinary' person. She mentioned that they developed a deep friendship right from the time of 'Ghilli'. Plus, social media birthday posts, mysterious stories, and being seen together at events have only increased the gossip. There are even claims that Trisha has started living in an area close to Vijay's house.