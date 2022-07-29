Why Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's breakup? REAL reason is out

News of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's split has been making headlines for several days. Here is a report that speculates on the couple's breakup. Continue reading to learn more.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff reportedly split up a couple of days ago, according to reports. The news caused a lot of sadness among their admirers. The pair always said they were just good friends and avoided discussing their relationship publicly.



It was unknown why the pair split up, but a recent report implies that it may have anything to do with marriage. The heroine from Ek Villain Returns wanted to be married, but Tiger wasn't very excited about the idea.



Breakup rumours between Tiger and Disha have been widely reported in entertainment news. According to a friend of Tiger and Disha, the former pair almost cohabited when Tiger began staying apart. Disha had started to feel they ought to be married, but Tiger constantly said, "Not yet."



"She expressed this to Tiger, but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger's response was a 'No, abhi nahin'. Disha wanted Shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship for now,” the friend added.



Despite rumours that they split up, Disha picked Tiger above other actors in a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama a few days ago. Who would win Mr. Universe 2022 if Tiger, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor competed? the actress was asked. Tiger's name was swiftly called, and Disha said, "For me personally, he is the best looking."



According to the rumours, they had split up, but Disha has made it clear that she is still seeing Tiger. Well, the couple themselves will be able to confirm whether or not the rumours are true.

