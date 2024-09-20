spirituality

Tirupati Temple: Interesting Facts

Tirupati Venkateswara Temple: Richest Temple

Tirupati Venkateswara Temple is one of the richest temples in India. Devotees donate Rs 3-5 crore and gold ornaments every day. This increases even more on special occasions.

Hair Donation Tradition at Tirupati Temple

Devotees perform hair donation (Tirupati) here, which is called 'Mokku'. It is a symbol of faith and gratitude towards Lord Venkateswara, often done upon fulfillment of vows.

Long Queues for Darshan at Tirupati Temple

Around 50,000 to 100,000 devotees visit this temple every day, and this number reaches up to 5 lakhs during festivals.

Tirupati Venkateswara Temple: Ancient History

The history of Tirupati Temple is about 2000 years old and it is also mentioned in ancient texts. It is considered one of the holiest places in South India.

Tirupati Laddu has received GI Tag

Sri Vari Laddu given as prasad here is special. Tirupati Laddu has a special status and has also been given a GI tag.

Variety of Rituals at Tirupati Temple

Many special rituals are performed here, such as 'Kalyanotsavam', 'Vishnu Sahasranam' and 'Archana', in which special worship of Lord Venkateswara is done.

Tirupati Venkateswara Temple: Kundalini Center

It is believed that Tirupati Temple is a place where Kundalini Shakti is active. Devotees get spiritual peace and tranquility by coming here.

Tirupati Venkateswara Temple: 24-Hour Cycle

Worship and religious rituals continue here 24 hours a day. Various rituals take place every day from the opening to the closing of the temple doors.

Tirupati Venkateswara Temple: Golden Dome

The dome situated above the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple is made of gold. It is particularly a symbol of the temple's attractive architecture and religious significance.

Tirupati Venkateswara Temple: Navratri Festival

Special celebrations are organized here during Navratri, in which different forms of Lord Venkateswara are worshipped. During this, lakhs of devotees visit the temple.

