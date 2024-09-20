spirituality
Tirupati Venkateswara Temple is one of the richest temples in India. Devotees donate Rs 3-5 crore and gold ornaments every day. This increases even more on special occasions.
Devotees perform hair donation (Tirupati) here, which is called 'Mokku'. It is a symbol of faith and gratitude towards Lord Venkateswara, often done upon fulfillment of vows.
Around 50,000 to 100,000 devotees visit this temple every day, and this number reaches up to 5 lakhs during festivals.
The history of Tirupati Temple is about 2000 years old and it is also mentioned in ancient texts. It is considered one of the holiest places in South India.
Sri Vari Laddu given as prasad here is special. Tirupati Laddu has a special status and has also been given a GI tag.
Many special rituals are performed here, such as 'Kalyanotsavam', 'Vishnu Sahasranam' and 'Archana', in which special worship of Lord Venkateswara is done.
It is believed that Tirupati Temple is a place where Kundalini Shakti is active. Devotees get spiritual peace and tranquility by coming here.
Worship and religious rituals continue here 24 hours a day. Various rituals take place every day from the opening to the closing of the temple doors.
The dome situated above the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple is made of gold. It is particularly a symbol of the temple's attractive architecture and religious significance.
Special celebrations are organized here during Navratri, in which different forms of Lord Venkateswara are worshipped. During this, lakhs of devotees visit the temple.