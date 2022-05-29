Who was Sidhu Moose Wala's girlfriend? Was he married? Read details

On Sunday, May 29, unidentified attackers shot and killed Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a singer-turned-actor-turned-politician, was shot and killed in his home town in Mansa, Punjab. He was 28 years old at the time. His friends and followers have been left stunned by the devastating news of his death. Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Dubey, Prince Narula, Ashnoor Kaur, and Karan Kundrra, among others, expressed their sadness and sympathies on the tragic news.



Who was Sidhu Moose Wala?

Sidhu Moose Wala is a well-known singer, rapper, composer, actor, and politician. His contributions to Punjabi music and political spheres are immense. He was the lyricist for Ninja's song 'License,' and then performed in the 'G Wagon' duet. He'd also collaborated with Brown Boyz on several projects, all of which were published on Humble Music.

Was Sidhu Moose Wala married?

There isn't much information regarding rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's marital status or who his partner or wife is. Sidhu was not married, and he kept his relationship partner's identity a secret. Sidhu's mother said in January 2022 that the singer was looking forward to marrying his unknown date and moving his love life to the next level.

In a recent interview, Sidhu’s mother talked about his wedding; she said, "A little more time, then he will not be single anymore. We have started preparing for his marriage, which will happen after this year's elections."

According to his mother, Sidhu selected a female for himself, and it was not a planned marriage. The family members were super happy to know about the singer's date and add a new family member. Sidhu's tragic death has left a massive vacuum in his beloved family and has shocked and saddened the rest of the world. Also Read: Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?