Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala's girlfriend? Was he married? Read details

    First Published May 29, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

    On Sunday, May 29, unidentified attackers shot and killed Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

    Sidhu Moose Wala, a singer-turned-actor-turned-politician, was shot and killed in his home town in Mansa, Punjab. He was 28 years old at the time. His friends and followers have been left stunned by the devastating news of his death. Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Dubey, Prince Narula, Ashnoor Kaur, and Karan Kundrra, among others, expressed their sadness and sympathies on the tragic news.
     

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala?
    Sidhu Moose Wala is a well-known singer, rapper, composer, actor, and politician. His contributions to Punjabi music and political spheres are immense. He was the lyricist for Ninja's song 'License,' and then performed in the 'G Wagon' duet. He'd also collaborated with Brown Boyz on several projects, all of which were published on Humble Music.

    Was Sidhu Moose Wala married?
    There isn't much information regarding rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's marital status or who his partner or wife is. Sidhu was not married, and he kept his relationship partner's identity a secret. Sidhu's mother said in January 2022 that the singer was looking forward to marrying his unknown date and moving his love life to the next level. 

    In a recent interview, Sidhu’s mother talked about his wedding; she said, "A little more time, then he will not be single anymore. We have started preparing for his marriage, which will happen after this year's elections."

    According to his mother, Sidhu selected a female for himself, and it was not a planned marriage. The family members were super happy to know about the singer's date and add a new family member. Sidhu's tragic death has left a massive vacuum in his beloved family and has shocked and saddened the rest of the world. Also Read: Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala's girlfriend?
    There is no information regarding Sidhu Moose Wala's girlfriend or relationship. According to rumours, Sidhu was dating an associate and was planning for a marital tie. Also Read: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in broad daylight

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    Who is Sidhu Moose Wala net worth Punjabi singer congress leader shot dead in Mansa snt

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in broad daylight

    AEW All-Elite Wrestling: MJF Maxwell Jacob Friedman fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing ppv pay-per view status doubtful-ayh

    AEW: MJF fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing status doubtful

    Beautiful iconic - Here is how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at the Cannes Film Festival 2022-ayh

    'Beautiful, iconic' - Here's how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at Cannes

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League, GT vs RR, Gujarat-Rajasthan: Fans thank Jos Buttler for Royal entertainment this season-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Fans thank Jos Buttler for 'Royal' entertainment this season

    football Too hot to handle Portugal Ronaldo shows off six-pack abs in sauna ahead of uefa Nations League snt

    Too hot to handle! Ronaldo shows off six-pack abs in sauna ahead of Nations League

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    tennis French Open 2022: Not over yet, says Djokovic after easing into possible Nadal quarter final clash snt

    French Open 2022: Not over yet, says Djokovic after easing into possible Nadal QF clash

    Ralf Rangnick decides against continuing as Manchester United consultant; here is why-ayh

    Ralf Rangnick decides against continuing as Manchester United consultant; here's why

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon