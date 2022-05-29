Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday.

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday. The incident comes a day after the state police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala, as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Earlier this year, Sidhu Moose Wala had contested the Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa but suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of AAP's Vijay Singla, who won by a massive margin of 63,000 votes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recently sacked Vijay Singla over charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in his song 'Scapegoat', where he had called AAP supporters 'gaddar' (traitor).

All about Sidhu Moose Wala

Born on June 17, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, hails from Moose Wala village in Punjab's Mansa district. He was famous for his rap music, and he had a massive fan following that ran into millions. On Instagram alone, the singer has a follower base of 7.1 million. Apart from that, the Punjabi singer has over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Sidhu Moose Wala held a degree in electrical engineering and trained in music during his college days. Later, he moved to Canada. He was also regarded as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers as he openly promoted gun culture and glorified gangsters in provocative songs.

Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, sparked a controversy over a reference to 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. Moose Wala had later tendered an apology after being accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light.

Sidhu Moose Wala's net worth

The Punjabi singer and Congress leader's net worth reportedly stood at Rs 29 crore (4 million dollars). Regarded as one of the highest-paid singers in the music industry, Sidhu Moose Wala's monthly income was reportedly around Rs 35 lakhs per month.

According to reports, Sidhu Moose Wala charged around Rs 6-8 lakhs for recording a song and around Rs 20 lakhs for performing live. His source of wealth also depended on brand promotions on his YouTube channel, where the Punjabi singer uploaded every song.

Reports suggest Sidhu Moose Wala's net worth was around 1.6 million dollars in 2018, 2 million dollars in 2019, 2.8 million dollars, and 2.5 million dollars in 2021.