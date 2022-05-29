Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in broad daylight

    Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mansa, First Published May 29, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was on Sunday shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. 

    Also Read: Who was Sidhu Moose Wala?

    According to reports, around 30 rounds were fired at the Moose Wala's jeep. The 29-year-old singer was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa but was declared brought dead to the hospital. Two others who were travelling in a jeep with him were referred to a higher institute after being given initial treatment. 

    Moose Wala was one among the 424 people whose security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab government on Friday.

    Also Read: Security cover for 424 VIPs in Punjab revoked

    Sidhu Moose Wala had contested the 2022 Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa. He, however, lost to AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. To note, Singla was recently sacked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

    Just last month, Moose Wala had taken a swipe at the AAP and its cadre and termed them as traitors in his song 'Scapegoat'. 

    The Congress party expressed shock at the killing. Senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Deeply shocked at the broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world."

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 7:19 PM IST
