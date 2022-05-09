Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged to him? Here's what we know

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who made his Bollywood debut with Notebook, is rumoured to be dating and engaged to actress Sonakshi Sinha; read details

Bollywood actors Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha have been linked for quite some time. Sonakshi made her movie debut with Dabangg in 2010, while Zaheer made his with Notebook. Multiple times, Zaheer and Sonakshi have rejected rumours about their relationship.



In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Zaheer addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship, saying that he no longer cared. "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that," Iqbal told India Today.



He said, "However, it is a necessary industry component. I knew it before I started working in the sector. Because I had a few acquaintances in the profession, I knew what they were going through. We've always been instructed by Bhai (Salman) that aisa bohot log likhenge [people will write], so don't worry about it. So I don't really pay heed to that "According to India Today, Zaheer Iqbal said.



Today, Sonakshi Sinha shared a cryptic post and wrote how her "biggest dream is finally coming true." The actor even wrote that she would soon share the good news. "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I cant wait to share it with YOUUUU 🫵Can't believe it was SO EZI!!!!", Sonakshi wrote along with some pictures where she is seen flaunting a big diamond ring



Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

Zaheer Iqbal made his Bollywood debut with Notebook, opposite Pranutan Bahl. At the box office, the picture did not do well. However, his second film, Double XL, has high expectations. He will star with Sonakshi and Huma Qureshi in the flick. In addition to this film, Zaheer is rumoured to have joined Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Zaheer Ratans is his real name and he is from an upper-class jeweller family. His father's name is Iqbal Ratnasi is a dear friend of Salman Khan. He started as an assistant director for Jai Ho (2014).

Sanam Ratansi, his older sister, is Aditi Rao Hydari's celebrity stylist. Zaheer Iqbal enjoys working out and loves sharing his pictures on social media. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoying NYC life; check out their latest pictures