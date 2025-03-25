user
Manoj Santoshi, writer of hit show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, passes away at 50

Manoj Santoshi, the writer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has passed away from liver cancer. He was 49 years old and admitted to a hospital in Secunderabad.

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

A piece of sad news is coming out related to TV's most popular serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, which has shaken everyone. It is being told that the writer of the show, Manoj Santoshi (Manoj Santoshi), has passed away. According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital for a long time and was battling a deadly disease like liver cancer. During treatment, he finally lost the battle of life and breathed his last. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Secunderabad and was 49 years old. It is being said that he was supposed to have a liver transplant, but it could not happen due to several problems. The entire team of the show is in shock due to his demise. He has written comedy shows including Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Manoj Santoshi was a Multitalented Personality

Writer Manoj Santoshi was a multitalented personality. He was associated with the entertainment industry for a long time and has written many comedy TV serials like FIR, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Let us tell you that Manoj Santoshi was not only a writer but also fond of acting. He had also acted in some serials. He was seen acting in TV shows like Hotel Beautiful and Tera Mera Tedha Medha. At the same time, very few people know that Manoj had come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a singer. Then started acting. Finally, he established himself as a writer. His show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai became the most famous. This show has been entertaining the audience for the last 10 years. More than 2550 episodes of this show have been broadcast.

Manoj Santoshi's Funeral will be Held Here

According to the reports that are coming out, the last rites of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai writer Manoj Santoshi will be performed at Ramghat in Bulandshahr. Let us tell you that last month news came that Manoj Santoshi is suffering from liver cancer and is undergoing treatment. Kavita Kaushik of TV show FIR shared her health update and prayed for her speedy recovery.

