Akshay Kumar sells two Borivali properties for THIS whopping amount

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar has sold two properties in Mumbai, earning crores of rupees in profit.
Akshay sold one apartment for ₹5.35 crore. He bought it in November 2017 for ₹2.82 crore. That means he made a profit of ₹2.53 crore on the sale.
The price of his apartment has increased by about 89% in the last 7 years. The carpet area of this apartment is 100.34 square meters, or 1080 square feet.
Akshay Kumar also sold another apartment for ₹1.25 crore. He bought it in 2017 for just ₹67.19 lakh. That means he made a total profit of ₹58 lakh on it.
The value of Akshay Kumar's apartment has increased by 86% in the last 7 years. The carpet area of his apartment in Borivali is 23.45 square meters, or 252 square feet.
Both of Akshay Kumar's apartments were in Oberoi Sky City in Borivali. This luxurious colony is spread over 25 acres and was built by Oberoi Realty.
Oberoi Sky City has several residential projects such as 3BHK, 3BHK+studio, and duplex apartments. Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan also bought property here in May 2024.
Between March 2024 and February 2025, 208 sale registrations took place in Oberoi Sky City, with a total transaction value of ₹818 crore.
The average price of resale property in Oberoi Sky City is ₹44,577 per square foot. That means you can make a good profit on resale here.
