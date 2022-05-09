Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoying NYC life; check out their latest pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared some photos from their trip to New York on their Instagram account.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make a lovely pair. These two never fail to wow their admirers with adorable photos of themselves. Their love and affection shine through in the images they post on Instagram.

On Monday morning, May 03, VickKat surprised our Instagram feeds with a sweet photo of the couple spending quality time in New York at the actress' favourite spot. Take note of their happy faces, as they appear to be having a great time.

Sharing a series of pictures, Katrina write, "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s 🥞 🥳🥳🥳." Not just her, Vicky also shared a photo where he is seen walking along with Kat on the streets of NYC, he captioned it, "Sugar rush."

Vicky and Katrina are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The pair married in December of last year, and admirers have been adorning their photos ever since.

Even though they kept their relationship a secret until the wedding, they now openly display their love for one another on social media. The Sooryavanshi actress uploaded a lovely photo a few hours ago, which is giving all serious relationship goals and winning everyone's hearts. Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it as, "Me and mine."

Katrina's photo was overwhelmed with likes and comments almost immediately after posting it. In the shot, the Bharat actress is wearing white swimsuit while hugging her beloved hubby. Vicky, on the other hand, is photographed without a shirt. In the comments section, Rakul Preet Singh used heart emojis.

On the professional front, Katrina and Vicky have several intriguing projects. Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are presently filming Merry Christmas. She will next be seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, both directed by Farhan Akhtar. Vicky has several projects lined up, including Laxman Utekar's unnamed feature starring Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Sam Bahadur, and Govinda Naam Mera.