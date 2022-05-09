Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Sonakshi Sinha flaunts a big diamond ring; Is she engaged?

    Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged? The actress shocked everyone as she shared a few pictures flaunting a huge ring. There is also a mysterious man holding her hand. Take a look

    Pictures Sonakshi Sinha flaunts a big diamond ring; Is she engaged? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 9, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Following Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's recent big huge Bollywood wedding, fans are waiting for news of their favourite bachelor stars' special day. Leaving relationship rumours aside, actress Sonakshi Sinha recently caught the interest of her fans with social media photos of herself wearing a large diamond ring. Apart from the images, the cryptic message that hinted at her engagement drew the attention of the admirers.

    Sonakshi has always kept her personal life private and has been silent on these issues for a long time, but she has recently shared something showy on her Instagram account! 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

    Sonakshi is sporting a diamond on her ring finger in her most recent snap, including a glimpse of a mysterious male. She says in the caption that it was the finest and easiest decision she's ever made.

    Also Read: When Vijay Devarakonda blamed for Rashmika Mandanna's failed engagement with Rakshit Shetty

    For the uninitiated, Sonakshi was said to be dating Zaheer Iqbal, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the romance movie Notebook. The two actors will also appear together in the forthcoming film Double XL, about fat-shaming.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

    On Monday, May 09 Sonakshi shared a series of photos with her fans and followers, revealing her joy. She may be seen gripping the arm of a male in the photos, but his face was not visible.

    In the cryptic post, the Dabangg actor wrote how her "biggest dream is finally coming true." The actor even wrote that she would soon share the good news with all. "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I cant wait to share it with YOUUUU 🫵Can't believe it was SO EZI!!!!", Sonakshi wrote. 

    Also Read: Ira Khan in bikini: Aamir Khan and his daughter get trolled for their latest pictures

    One of the fans asked on her comment section, " Are u getting married?". Another user guessed the other person in the posts and wrote, " It's @iamzahero, look at his some of the posts with dark t-shirts. The black watch is the same that he is wearing. Congrats to both of you ." A third user wrote, " Shaadi hone wali h." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I AM GOING TO DIE IN SUSPENSE PLEASE PLEASE SHOW US HIS FACE ." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

    Sonakshi was last seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India,' which she will be seen in again. Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi both star in the film.

    The actress will star in 'Fallen,' a web series in which she portrays a cop, and will also appear in 'Bulbul Tarang.'

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
