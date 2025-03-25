'For 2 minutes of fame': Kangana Ranaut rips into Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde remarks (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed standup artist Kunal Kamra for his alleged disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Being asked about the demolition of her office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020 and the vandalism of the studio where Kamra had performed, the 'Emergency' actor said that what happened with her was "illegal", but what has happened now is "legal action".

While speaking to the media, Kanagana said, "The way he (Kamra)was mocking me, what happened with me illegally...I will not connect these two incidents. What had happened with me was illegal, but here is being done legally."

"You might be anyone, but insulting and defaming someone. A person for whom his/her respect is everything, and you insult and disregard them in the name of comedy. Shinde ji used to drive rickshaws, and now he has come so far on his own," she added.

She accused Kamra of defaming and disregarding people in the name of comedy for "2 minutes of fame," and questioned what are the "credentials" of Kamra.

She also raised 'concerns' on where the society is headed.

"Who are these people, and what are their credentials? Who couldn't do anything in their lives...If they can write, they should do so in literature. Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy. We should think about where society is heading when someone does this only for 2 minutes of fame," she added.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that such acts can't be justified as "freedom of speech".

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis stressed that while there is freedom to perform stand-up comedy, it does not extend to making "unchecked statements". He further demanded Kamra to apologise.

"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," he asserted.

Fadnavis criticised Kamra's actions as an intentional attempt to defame Shinde, stating, "There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Deputy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right."

The Maharashtra CM also took a jibe at Kamra, linking him to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said, "Kunal Kamra has posted the same red Constitution book shown by Rahul Gandhi. Both of them have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations."

Fadnavis underscored the mandate of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, stating, "People have voted and supported us. Those who were traitors were sent home by the people. They showed those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray their place."

He further cautioned against crossing boundaries under the guise of humour, adding, "One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as freedom of speech."

Kunal Kamra 'Naya Bharat' titled comedy video aired on Youtube on Monday in which he took jibes at Indian political scenarios and Maharashtra politics.

