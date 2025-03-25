user
user

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour in India; Details on when and where to attend

Travis Scott is bringing his Circus Maximus World Tour to India, with a performance in New Delhi. The tour will also include stops in Seoul, Sanya, and Tokyo.

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour in India; Details on when and where to attend NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 25, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Fans of American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott are in for a treat as their favorite artist is coming to India as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour.

Rap icon Scott is set to perform in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025. The event is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in collaboration with global promoters Live Nation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Scott shared his schedule of performances in Asia as a part of the Maximus World Tour. He will start his Asia tour with India, followed by stops at Seoul in Korea, Sanya in China and Tokyo in Japan.

While announcing his Asia schedule of his World Tour, Scott wrote, "JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Scott has already wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.

One of the remarkable moments of Scott's 'Circus Maximus World Tour' came when singer Kanye West joined Travis Scott as a special guest during his performance at Orlando last year.

As per TMZ, Travis told the crowd, "I wouldn't be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me. ... Make some noise for the greatest of all time."

Singer Scott known for his chart-topping hits like 'SICKO MODE', 'Goosebumps', 'Highest in the room' and 'FE!N'. Travis Scott is considered one of the rap legends who redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions.

His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation. 

ALSO READ: Is David Warner making his film debut with Sreeleela in Robinhood? Here's what we know

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Who are these people, we should think where society is heading": Kangana Ranaut slams Kunal Kamra ddr

'For 2 minutes of fame': Kangana Ranaut rips into Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde remarks (WATCH)

Manoj Santoshi, writer of hit show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, passes away at 50 NTI

Manoj Santoshi, writer of hit show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, passes away at 50

Is not new to Maharashtra.....', Hansal Mehta recalls his own ordeal with mob justice in Maharashtra ATG

'Is not new to Maharashtra.....', Hansal Mehta recalls his own ordeal with mob justice in Maharashtra

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their first child arrival with heartwarming Instagram post MEG

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their first child arrival with heartwarming Instagram post

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH] ATG

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur snt

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities ddr

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after teams defeat against DC (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after team's defeat against DC (WATCH)

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely in April AJR

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely next month

PHOTOS Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali ATG

(PHOTOS) Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali

Recent Videos

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Video Icon
Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Video Icon
Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon