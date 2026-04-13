Who Is Taniya Chatterjee? Actress Alleges Yuzvendra Chahal Sent Her Instagram DMs
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is in fresh controversy after ‘Gandi Baat’ actress Taniya Chatterjee shared his alleged Instagram message, sparking widespread buzz and debate across social media platforms.
Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the centre of a fresh social media controversy after actress Taniya Chatterjee shared an alleged Instagram DM, sparking debate online.
A video featuring Taniya Chatterjee has gone viral across social media platforms. In the clip, the actress claims that Chahal sent her a message on Instagram. She is even seen holding her phone up to the camera, showing what appears to be their chat, which quickly caught the attention of netizens.
What Was in the Message?
In the video, Taniya downplays the message and says, “Yaar cute is a normal thing, a lot of people call me cute.” According to her, the cricketer’s message wasn’t anything unusual and should be seen as a common compliment rather than something controversial.
Actress Responds to Paparazzi
When paparazzi questioned her further, Taniya once again showed her phone to confirm the message. When asked whether she had replied to Chahal, she said, “I saw it very late, yaar,” suggesting that she did not engage much with the conversation.
Internet Reacts Strongly
Despite the actress calling it a minor interaction, social media users reacted strongly. Many trolled Chahal, with some calling his behaviour inappropriate, while others questioned the need to make such private conversations public. The incident quickly turned into a trending topic online.
Dude wtf, Taniya chatterjee exposing yuzvendra chahal.
She showing her instagram dm to paps where yuzi replied to her story and said her cute.
If this is real shame on yuzvendra. pic.twitter.com/E4sYyc1uk2
— Aditya. (@Adityaverce) April 12, 2026
No Official Statement Yet
So far, Yuzvendra Chahal has not issued any official statement regarding the viral video or the alleged message. The silence has only added to the curiosity, with fans continuing to speculate and share opinions across platforms.
Who Is Taniya Chatterjee?
For those unfamiliar, Taniya Chatterjee is known for her bold roles in films and OTT content. She has appeared in projects like Gandi Baat, Flatemate, Kasak, Watchman, Love Bites, and Utha Patak, gaining recognition for her performances in the digital space.
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