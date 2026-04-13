Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the centre of a fresh social media controversy after actress Taniya Chatterjee shared an alleged Instagram DM, sparking debate online.

A video featuring Taniya Chatterjee has gone viral across social media platforms. In the clip, the actress claims that Chahal sent her a message on Instagram. She is even seen holding her phone up to the camera, showing what appears to be their chat, which quickly caught the attention of netizens.