Television host Maniesh Paul is mourning the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul. In an emotional social media post, he called her his 'first home' and 'greatest comfort'. Many from the entertainment industry have extended their condolences.

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is grieving the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul. Sharing the heartbreaking news through an emotional post on social media, Maniesh remembered his mother with much love and gratitude as he described her as his "first home" and "greatest comfort." "Today, the world feels quieter. This morning, I said goodbye to my mother--my first home, my greatest comfort, and the strongest woman I've ever known," he wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) Expressing grief on the "emptiness", the actor further added, "No words can truly capture what you've meant to me or the emptiness you've left behind. But I carry your love, your strength, your kindness, and every lesson you gave me. They will stay with me for the rest of my life. I hope you're at peace now. Thank you for loving me the way only a mother can. Until we meet again. Love you forever and ever."

Entertainment Industry Offers Condolences

Along with the grieving message, Maniesh also shared pictures with his mother. The emotional post resonated with fans and members of the entertainment industry, many of whom flooded the comments section with messages of condolence and support. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Gajraj Rao, Ayesha Raza, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Malaika Arora, Karan Wahi, and Kiku Sharda extended their support to the actor and his family. (ANI)