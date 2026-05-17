Sitara stepped into the entertainment world early and made her screen appearance alongside her father in the Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Apart from acting, she is also passionate about dancing and performance arts.

Reports suggest that she has trained in acting and even completed acting assessments linked to London’s Lambda Institute. Her growing confidence in front of the camera has already made many fans believe she could follow in her parents’ footsteps and become a future actress.

One of her biggest milestones came when she appeared in a jewellery brand advertisement at the age of 12. The campaign reportedly earned her around Rs 1 crore, making headlines across the country.

Sitara Studies in Hyderabad and Donated Her Earnings to Charity

According to reports, Sitara studies at CHIREC International School, where she balances academics with extracurricular activities like dance and acting classes.

What truly impressed people was her decision to donate the entire amount she earned from her jewellery advertisement to charity. Her thoughtful gesture received widespread praise online, with many appreciating her generosity and values at such a young age.

Despite growing up in the spotlight, Sitara continues to maintain a simple lifestyle while focusing on education, creativity, and social responsibility.

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