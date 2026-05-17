Filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan have named their newborn daughter Miyou. The announcement was made via a social media post. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on April 20, following the birth of their son Meer in 2023.

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan have officially revealed the name of their newborn daughter, sharing the announcement through a heartfelt social media post on May 17. In the joint post, the couple introduced their daughter as "MIYOU," writing, "Our art of love now has a name MIYOU, beauty, gentleness and love".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47) The announcement featured an intimate photograph of the newborn's tiny hand holding onto her mother's finger. The post was signed off with a family message that read, "With luv , MEER , PRIYA & ATLEE".

The post quickly gained traction online. Several personalities from the entertainment industry and fans congratulated the family in the comments section. Actress Delbar Arya wrote, "Many many congratulations for your little princess Miyou", while choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant commented, "Love Blessings & Abundance to lil Miyou".

Birth Announcement and Celebrity Wishes

Atlee and Priya welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on April 20. Announcing the birth last month, Atlee had written, "Feeling blessed."

The filmmaker had also shared a creative note that read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister! We, Priya and Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026." The announcement included an illustration of their son Meer celebrating the arrival of his younger sibling.

Following the birth announcement, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were among the celebrities who reacted online. Rashmika posted red heart and face-holding-back-tears emoticons, while Samantha commented, "Congratulations," along with red heart emoticons.

A New Chapter for the Family

Atlee and Priya, who got married in 2014, became parents for the first time in January 2023 with the birth of their son Meer. The arrival of Miyou marks a new chapter for the family as they embrace life as a family of four.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Atlee is currently working on his upcoming multi-starrer film 'Raaka', starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)