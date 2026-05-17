Popularly known as Jalal, Jalauddin Shaikh has been handling Deepika Padukone’s security for several years. Whether it is film shoots, airport appearances, brand events or private travel, he is always seen ensuring her safety. Over time, their professional bond reportedly turned into a close family-like relationship. Deepika is said to consider him her rakhi brother and ties rakhi to him every year on Raksha Bandhan, making him an emotional part of her inner circle.