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Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone’s Trusted Bodyguard Earns THIS Whopping Amount
For more than a decade, Jalauddin Shaikh has been a constant presence beside Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. More than just a bodyguard, he is considered one of the actress’ most trusted companions
Jalauddin Shaikh is more than Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard
Popularly known as Jalal, Jalauddin Shaikh has been handling Deepika Padukone’s security for several years. Whether it is film shoots, airport appearances, brand events or private travel, he is always seen ensuring her safety. Over time, their professional bond reportedly turned into a close family-like relationship. Deepika is said to consider him her rakhi brother and ties rakhi to him every year on Raksha Bandhan, making him an emotional part of her inner circle.
His salary reportedly runs into crores
Jalauddin Shaikh is believed to be among the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards in India. According to media reports, his annual salary in 2024-25 is estimated to be around Rs 1.2 crore. Earlier reports suggested that he earned nearly Rs 80 lakh per year before his pay increased over time. His massive paycheck reflects the level of trust and responsibility attached to protecting one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.
He has been protecting Deepika for over a decade
Jalauddin has reportedly been associated with Deepika Padukone’s security team for more than ten years. He has managed security during several important moments in her life and career, including her high-profile 2018 wedding with Ranveer Singh. Known for his loyalty and dedication, Jalal is treated like family by both Deepika and Ranveer, rather than being seen as just another security staff member.
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